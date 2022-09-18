Stacey Abrams' team urging in-person early voting, a shift in strategy from 2018 gubernatorial run

Early in-person voting begins in Georgia on Oct. 17.

CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County on Sunday.

The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center.

Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes in Forsyth County.

"In 2018 I may not have crossed that finish line but I got damn close," explained Abrams. "I can't do it without you Forsyth County. We can't do this without you."

In 2018, Gov. Brian Kemp won the election with 54,723 votes. In Forsyth County, Abrams was only able to pick up 27 percent of voters.



On Sunday, Abrams' team used the stop in Cumming to shift their strategy from 2018. She's urging supporters to vote early in-person due to new election laws restricting access to drop boxes for mail in ballots.

"Starting October 17, we need to fill those early voting booths with our votes and the streets with our voices," Abrams told the crowd.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn talked to several people at Sunday's event to find out what's getting voters to the voting booth. The majority of answers when it came to key issues revolved around women's rights and gun violence.

.@staceyabrams on stage at @FoCALCenter in Forsyth Co talking to voters ahead of early in-person voting on Oct. 17. @QuinnipiacPoll has Georgia Governor race “too close to call.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/H8QAyUbRXe — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 18, 2022

A recent Quinnipiac University Poll declares the governor's race in Georgia "too close to call" as 50% of likely voters support Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and 48 percent support Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams.

"You have to vote," Felicia Brazile, a supporter who showed up to hear Abrams on Sunday, said. "We fought for this right. This country is founded on democracy. We get to vote. You need to vote."