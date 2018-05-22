BOOKMARK THIS PAGE: Election results

Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp are in a July 24 runoff, and the winner will face Stacey Abrams in what will be one of the nation's most-watched gubernatorial races this fall.

Turnout was light Tuesday as Georgians went to the polls to pick the Democratic and Republican nominees in a host of statewide elections in November.

Here is a timeline of what happened Tuesday night.

10:42 -- Kemp speaks to supporters.

10:34 pm -- Cagle speaks to supporters.

10:17 pm -- Cagle and Kemp are officially in a runoff.

10:04 pm -- With 62 percent of precincts reporting, Cagle has 39 percent of the vote compared to Kemp's 26 percent.

9:58 pm -- Abrams speaks to a raucous crowd of supporters.

9:34 pm -- Abrams declared winner of Democratic primary.

9:25 pm -- Evans concedes.

9:08 pm -- Abrams declares victory.

8:50 pm -- Cagle's lead over Kemp has narrowed throughout the night, but with 27 of 159 counties reporting, Cagle is holding steady at around 40 percent.

8:36 pm -- With 9 percent precincts reporting, Abrams holds a huge lead over Evans, 72 percent to 28 percent. Cagle and Kemp are one and two, respectively, and appear to be heading for a runoff.

7:49 pm -- Cagle's lead over Kemp's narrows, 40 percent to 29 percent. Abrams lead over Evans also narrows, 51 to 49 percent.

7:24 pm -- First numbers are in. With 1 percent reporting, Cagle leading Kemp 46 percent to 25 percent. Abrams opens up a strong lead over Evans, 66 percent to 34 percent.

7 pm -- Polls close.

