Georgia House unanimously approves $140M income tax cut

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House has voted unanimously for a $140 million state income tax cut in what Republicans hope is just a first step in further tax relief.

House Bill 593 also appealed to Democrats because it would aid taxpayers who earn relatively little money.

Some advocates who think the state needs to raise more taxes to pay for services have misgivings.

The bill moves to the state Senate for more debate. It would raise the amount of money that someone could earn before starting to pay state income taxes.