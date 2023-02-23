Senate inquiry launched into abuse and neglect allegations in Georgia's foster care system

Earlier this week, 11Alive's Liza Lucus reported that Georgia and DFCS spent $28 million housing kids in hotels.

ATLANTA — A Senate inquiry has been launched to demand answers from agencies about child abuse and neglect in Georgia's foster care system following investigations from local media outlets.

Reports and investigations from local media outlets said that children in Georgia's foster care system had been subjected to alleged abuse and neglect, prompting U.S. Senate Human Rights Subcommittee Chairman Jon Ossoff to launch a bipartisan inquiry.

Ossoff and Ranking Member Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) demanded answers from the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) on their ability to keep children safe under their care.

Ossoff and Blackburn released a statement disucssing their decision to launch the inquiry.

“Our nation's foster care systems implicate the most fundamental human rights of American families and children, including their safety, dignity, and well-being," Ossoff and Blackburn wrote. "Yet recent official and press reports raise serious concerns about the ability of Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to ensure the safety and well-being of the children in its care.”

Georgia Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) reportedly revealed systemic breakdowns within the state’s foster care system, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with caseworkers not adequately responding to child abuse cases and placement services for victims of human trafficking, sexual abuse or physical abuse often being “inadequate” or “inappropriate.”

Earlier this week, 11Alive's Liza Lucus reported that Georgia and DFCS spent $28 million housing kids in hotels, often for months at a time. The findings led to concerns about DFCS' ability to ensure the safety and well-being of the children in its care.

In the interim, hoteling not only comes at a cost to children, who miss out on needed services and school but also cuts into the department’s budget. On average, hoteling costs around $1,500 per night, including the cost of the room, meals, and DFCS behavior aides, according to DFCS data compiled by Voices.

“As leaders, we have no higher obligation than to protect those who cannot protect themselves – especially children at risk of abuse or neglect,” Blackburn said.

Ossoff, who has been an advocate for protecting children across Georgia, backed a bipartisan bill last year to protect children from online predators and sexual exploitation, which passed the U.S. Senate and moved closer to becoming law.