Live now | Atlanta mayor to deliver State of the City address today

It will happen Wednesday at 8 a.m., the press release said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is set to deliver the annual State of the City address this morning.

It will happen Wednesday at 8 a.m., the press release said.

11Alive will stream the briefing on 11Alive.com and on our YouTube channel.

The virtual event will be available for streaming across multiple City of Atlanta social platforms including YouTube, City of Atlanta Twitter, and Facebook, and Channel 26 (Comcast).

The mayor received her Covid-19 shot at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday. The Benz is one of the largest vaccination sites in the southeast. Recently, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense brought additional resources to expand the operations at the stadium.