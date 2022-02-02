State Senate committee passes bill for statue of Georgia native and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

The statue would be built at the Georgia State Capitol building. During a committee meeting though, Democratic lawmakers pushed back against the proposal.

ATLANTA — Walk around and inside the Georgia State Capitol building and you will only find one statue honoring an African American. In 2017 a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was unveiled on the lawn of the capitol building.

State Senate Bill 326, passed through a committee Wednesday, would make Georgia native and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas the second Black man honored at the capitol building with a statue.

Eleven miles southeast of Savannah sits Pin Point, a small community and the birthplace of Clarence Thomas.

As a young man, Thomas left Georgia to attend seminary school and eventually Yale Law School. He then practiced law in Missouri before becoming the second-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court Justice in 1991.

In 2011 Thomas returned to Pin Point for the unveiling of a state historical marker, with his name listed as a native of the community.

"I always hoped that when I left that by doing the right things and living the right way I would bring honor to those that have been such an important part of my life. I always hoped to bring honor to Pin Point," Thomas said according to a C-SPAN recording of an unveiling ceremony..

Wednesday inside the state capitol State Senator Jason Anavitarte, a Republican from Dallas, presented his bill proposing a statue in Thomas' honor.

"When I think of Clarence Thomas I think of perseverance, leadership, and the American dream," Anavitarte told the State Senate Committee on Government Oversight. "I envision an underprivileged young man with a drive and determination to overcome every obstacle in his way."

During the committee meeting, no Republicans opposed honoring Thomas, a man well known for being a conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

"Was he exonerated?" asked State Senator Nikki Merritt, a Democrat from Grayson.

Merritt was referencing sexual harassment allegations against Thomas that were first made public in 1991 when he was being considered by the U.S. Senate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy he would eventually fill.

Republicans dismissed discussing the allegations, stating they are 30 years old. The committee chair read a statement released by the White House in 1991 calling the allegations "unfounded."

Merritt though made sure her objections were heard, raising the issue multiple times.

"Senator, you're aware that this will be controversial based on the sexual harassment allegations against Justice Thomas?" she asked.