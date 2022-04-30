Concern for clashes in Stone Mountain ahead of group's plan to observe Confederate Memorial Day

The Sons of Confederate Veterans group was denied a permit to hold an observation last year on COVID grounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain will brace for potential clashes Saturday as the Sons of Confederate Veterans group plans to observe Confederate Memorial Day.

The group was denied a permit last year on COVID grounds, but were granted one last month for this year by the state authority that runs Stone Mountain Park.

It is expected that the observation will be met with counterprotests. Groups including the Southern Poverty Law Center have criticized the approval of the permit for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

SPLC Chief of Staff and Culture Lecia Brooks said in a statement this week that the Stone Mountain Memorial Association's decision on approving the permit was a "disgraceful reversal for the SMMA, which promised 'truth-telling' about the park's ugly history going forward."

"Unfortunately, they also continue to accommodate the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a heritage group that exists to keep the Confederacy's lies and propaganda alive," Brooks said. "Stone Mountain Park will once again provide a platform to white nationalists, as it did in 1915 when the Ku Klux Klan was reborn atop the mountain."

The Sons of Confederate Veterans group has argued its activities are protected by the First Amendment and that its observation of Confederate Memorial Day is not to commemorate slavery, but "remember those who died or served in the defense of an independent Southland."

Such defenses invoking "Lost Cause" mythology have been frequently offered for neo-Confederate and white nationalist demonstrations at Stone Mountain, which the Atlanta History Center notes has often been the site of such demonstrations for its "strong connections to white supremacy."

In August 2020, several loosely organized white nationalist and neo-Confederate groups gathered in the city of Stone Mountain for a "Defend Stone Mountain" rally that drew hundreds of counterprotesters.

The two sides engaged in a tense standoff for hours but ultimately avoided a significant outbreak of violence.

Confederate Memorial Day was an explicit state holiday in Georgia until 2015 - when it was changed on the state calendar to a generic "State Holiday" to be observed on Good Friday. However the day itself, April 25, remains the official day of "State Holiday," on Georgia's state holiday calendar.