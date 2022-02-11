Georgia voters believe in some kind of student loan forgiveness | 11Alive Poll

When given options based on income, many Peach State voters said they do agree on some kind of relief.

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has excited many while also ruffling the feathers of other voters. For Peach State voters, the majority do believe in some type of forgiveness for student loans; it's how much that seems to divide Georgians.

11Alive worked with SurveyUSA and interviewed 1,800 Georgia adults online from 10/29/22 through 11/02/22, using a sample provided by Lucid Holdings LLC of New Orleans to ask various questions related to the current election. This is how Peach voters responded to student loan forgiveness.

When it comes to student loan debt, which of the following is closest to your opinion, even if none is exactly right? The federal government should...

Forgive all student loan debt for all Americans 27%

student loan debt for Americans Forgive all student loan debt for lower-income Americans 19%

student loan debt for Americans Forgive some student loan debt for all Americans 15%

student loan debt for Americans Forgive some student loan debt for lower-income Americans 11%

student loan debt for Americans Not forgive student loan debt at all 28%

The majority of people who are against student loan forgiveness altogether are over 50 years old, white and republican. While on the other hand, those for forgiveness for all are under 49, black and democratic.

Regarding age alone, 33% of people under 49 years old believe in forgiveness for all, compared to the 50+ crowd, where 20% share the same sentiment. On the other side of the coin, 17% of voters under 49 believe in no forgiveness, and 43% of people over 50 years old agree.

When it came to sex, more women said the government should forgive all loans for everyone, regardless of income: 31% of women compared to 23% of men. In all, 45% of Peach State voters believe in some kind of forgiveness of student loan debt for Americans.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.