Sen. Kamala Harris' office says authorities in Sacramento, California are investigating a suspicious package mailed to her.

Officials said was similar to those that have been sent to other prominent Democrats. Harris' staff said a trained postal employee identified the suspicious package at a mail facility in Sacramento. No one was injured.

However, Sen. Harris is in Atlanta Friday for the Spelman College homecoming festivities. The Democrat talked to students and answered their questions.

She didn't mention the suspicious package being investigated in Sacramento. During her speech, she mentioned her support for the Democratic nominee in the Georgia governor's race, Stacey Abrams.

Harris has five offices in California, including one in Sacramento.

Video shows FBI agents and bomb robots at the post office when they began investigating the package.

Harris didn't have time to take questions from reporters at the Spelman event, so 11Alive couldn't talk to her directly about the suspicious package. She is also scheduled to be at a campaign event with Abrams Saturday in Riverdale.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc was identified by authorities as the Florida man who put pipe bombs in small manila envelopes, affixed six stamps and sent them to some of Trump's most prominent critics.

Records show Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, has a history of financial problems and extensive record of past arrests, including a stint served on probation for making a bomb threat. He was born in New York City and attended college in North Carolina before moving to the Miami suburbs in the late 1980s.

At the auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, where Sayoc was taken swarmed by officers and arrested on Friday, authorities towed away a white van covered with stickers supporting Trump and criticizing media outlets that included CNN, the news channel also targeted by a mail bomb this week.

