Influential Georgia House representative won't run for re-election

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — One of the most influential representatives in the Georgia House announced Thursday he will not run for re-election. Rep. Terry England, a Barrow County Republican, has held great sway over the state's budget as the chairman of the Appropriations Committee. He has served in the House for close to two decades.

In a letter announcing his move released by the Georgia House communications office, England said he made the decision "with mixed feelings yet a thankful heart."

"To say it has been an honor to represent Barrow County the last 18 years in the Georgia House would be a gross understatement," England wrote.

He wrote his time in office has "gone by in a flash" and that he "never had in mind or imagined staying that long in the House."

"I have had the honor and pleasure of working with three governors and serving under two speakers. One of those speakers, David Ralston, has been an incredible friend, mentor and brother to me. He has given me opportunities that this kid from County Line only dreamed about, one of those being allowing me to serve as the House Appropriations chair for the last 12 years," England wrote.

He said his time as Appropriations Committee chairman had "allowed me to be a part of helping so many citizens, not only in Barrow County but across our wonderful state."