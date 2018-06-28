Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced plans to retire. With the announcement, President Donald Trump will have the chance to select a second Supreme Court nominee.

Here's a breakdown of the process to select a Supreme Court Justice in three steps:

1. The Constitution gives the U.S. president the power to nominate a candidate. Generally, their pick serves a political interest.

2. Once the president has chosen their candidate, the nomination is sent to the U.S. Senate, specifically to a smaller group within the Senate known as the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee currently has 20 members, 11 Republicans and nine Democrats and has a three step process of their own in selecting a Justice.

First, it holds a pre-hearing to look into the nominee's background, including legal issues and finances. Then it holds a second public hearing where the nominee is questioned and has a chance to respond or withdraw. And finally, there is a committee vote where the group sends a recommendation, rejection or no recommendation to the full Senate. If the committee decides to reject a nomination, they can refuse to send it to the full Senate and the nominee can't be considered.

3. If the nominee passes through the committee, the full Senate then debates the nomination on the floor. There are 100 U.S. Senate members, two for each state. Currently, there are 52 Republican senators and 48 Democrat senators. The Senate votes to confirm the nominee and only requires a simple 51-vote majority.

However, if a senator opposes, they can stall the debate through filibuster, where they refuse to yield the floor until the Senate gives up and goes home, or the senator opposed gives up. It takes 60 votes to stop a filibuster meaning this supermajority would require Democrats to need the help of 14 Republicans. If nothing works out, a nomination simply fails.

But assuming all goes well, a vote succeeds and the nomination is confirmed by the Senate and sent to the president to sign a commission appointing the person to the Supreme Court.

The loophole?

If the Senate is in recess, Article II of the Constitution gives the president the power to fill vacancies, but it's only temporary until the next Senate session.

