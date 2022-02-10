These issues are top of mind for Atlanta voters | 11Alive poll

The poll surveyed 1,600 Georgia adults online from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Inflation and the economy are the top issues for voters in Georgia ahead of the November midterms, according to a new 11Alive poll.

SurveyUSA conducted the poll exclusively for 11Alive. The poll surveyed 1,600 Georgia adults online from Sept. 3 to Oct. 4.

Out of the 11 possible issues offered to those surveyed, only three reached percentages above single digit numbers.

In total, these 11 included:

Affordable housing

Access to health care

Immigration

Economy

High cost of living/ Inflation

Threats to Democracy

Crime

Abortion

Guns

The Supreme Court

Education

Those polled also had the option to select "other," or "not sure."

Full issues poll result for Georgia November midterms

Which one of these issues will be most important to you when voting this fall?

Affordable housing: 4%

Access to health care: 5%

Immigration: 6%

Economy: 19%

High cost of living/inflation: 28%

Threats to democracy: 8%

Crime: 5%

Abortion: 13%

Guns: 6%

The Supreme Court: 1%

Education: 3%

Other: 1%

Not sure: 1%

Of those options, high cost of living/ inflation received the most votes, making up 28% of those surveyed.

In second place was the economy in general, which 19% of those surveyed chose.

Later, when asked to rate how they view today's economy, half of those surveyed (50%) responded "poor," and another question about how things will fare in the next two years revealed further pessimism with a plurality (41%) saying they felt things would "get worse."

By contrast, on those questions just 14% rated today's economy excellent or good and 32% fair, while 25% said they believed the economy would get better and 20% said it would stay about the same.

Abortion was the issue the third most people selected in the general issues poll, coming in with 13% of the total vote.

In response to a question about the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, the most-given response (33%) said they strongly disagreed with it.

Notably, the Court's decision was far more favorable among men than it was women. Only 39% of men disagreed with the court's decision, compared to 59% of women. Meanwhile, 45% of men agreed with the Court, while only 28% of women did.

However, a question on voter's thoughts on abortion as a whole revealed a wider spectrum of opinions. Only 11% said they felt the procedure should be entirely illegal, regardless of the circumstances.