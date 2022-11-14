Trump allies expected to testify before Fulton special purpose grand jury in coming days, weeks

The special purpose grand jury is investigating the former president, his allies and claims they attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

ATLANTA — The former Trump administration national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is expected to become the latest ally of the former president to fight a subpoena from the Fulton County special purpose grand jury.

In recent weeks, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has intentionally limited public updates on the grand jury's activity in an effort to not interfere with the recent midterm elections, but its activity appears to now be ramping up once again.

According to court filings, Flynn is expected Tuesday to appear in a courtroom in Sarasota County, Florida where he lives. In the court filings, Willis' office has called Flynn a necessary and material witness of the grand jury's investigation as it tries to determine if former President Donald Trump or his allies attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Prosecutors in the court record detail Flynn meeting with Trump, his campaign, and other associates at the White House in December 2020 to discuss topics "including martial law, seizing voting machines, and appointing (Sidney) Powell as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election."

The DA's office wants jurors to hear more about that meeting and other events they believe are "essential in that it is likely to reveal additional sources of information regarding the subject of this investigation."

Flynn's attorneys Monday fired back in their own court filings claiming prosecutors have failed to show the necessity of Flynn's testimony and claiming Willis' office is using incorrect procedures to compel his testimony.

According to information filed by the Fulton DA's office, the grand jury is seeking to hear testimony from Flynn on November 22.

After filing his own objections to a subpoena from the grand jury, South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is expected to finally testify on Thursday.

Graham took his case as far as the U.S. Supreme Court, but the court declined to intervene or hear Graham's request to have his subpoena quashed.

As 11Alive has previously reported, Graham called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at least twice in the days following the 2020 election.

"Why is the senator from South Carolina calling the Secretary of State of Georgia anyway?" an NBC News reporter asked Graham in November of 2020.

"Because the future of the country hangs in the balance," Graham replied.

Prosecutors have stated they want to ask Graham under oath about the "substance of the telephone calls" and "any coordination with President Trump."

Toward the end of the month, former Georgia Congressman Newt Gingrich is scheduled to testify on Nov. 29, and Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is expected to testify on Nov. 30, according to court records.

Both filed objections in their home states to subpoenas issued by the Fulton County grand jury seeking their testimony. Gingrich sought to have his subpoena tossed by a judge in Virginia and Meadows did the same in South Carolina.

The judges directed both men that they must appear in Atlanta to testify.