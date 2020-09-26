Trump, Biden campaigns hold Atlanta area events on Saturday

The president was in the Atlanta on Friday for a campaign event.

ATLANTA — A day after President Trump was in Atlanta for a campaign event in Cobb County, both his re-election campaign and the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden continued to work up support in Georgia.

The Trump Victory campaign held a "MAGA meetup" first on Saturday, in Marietta.

They brought together grassroots supporters and organizers for a meet-and-greet with former Rep. Karen Handel, a top Trump surrogate in Georgia.

"MAGA Meet-ups play a pivotal role in organizing volunteers within local communities across Georgia," The Trump campaign said. "Additionally, MAGA Meet-ups help supporters connect with other supporters in the area and recruit new volunteers that are energized to help re-elect President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot."

Later, the Biden campaign has a yard sign pick-up event scheduled for this afternoon in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood.

The campaign is encouraging supporters who have signed up for volunteer shifts in Atlanta to pick up their Biden-Harris campaign yard signs.

"The Biden for President pop-up yard sign pick up will build on momentum for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris across the Peach State, where organizers and grassroots volunteers continue to empower voters with tools and information on the many ways they can cast their ballots this cycle," the campaign said.

That will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the IBEW Local 613.

Georgia will continue to be a political hotbed next week, with the scheduled visit of Vice President Mike Pence at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference on Wednesday.