Trump calls Gov. Kemp 'obstructionist,' says he should resign

Despite being targeted by the president, the governor has continued to express his support for Trump.

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump refocused his agitation on Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday, calling for the governor's resignation in a tweet.

The president called Kemp an "obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia."

The governor has previously resisted Trump's calls for him to call a special session of the state legislature, the purpose of which would have been to re-write Georgia election law so that hand-picked Electoral College voters could have voted for the president.

Kemp refused, saying that any attempt to "retroactively change" the election outcome "would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts."

In accordance with the state's election results, Kemp certified the Democrats' slate of Electoral College voters, and they voted for President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 14.

The governor has however continued to express his support for the president otherwise, endorsing a signature audit of absentee ballot envelopes and attending a White House Christmas party.

It has not satisfied Trump, though, who has continued to target the governor with tweets, calling him a "RINO" (Republican in name only) and "so-called Republican."

11Alive has reached out to the governor's office for a response on this latest tweet.

The president is tweeting about Georgia as a state Senate Judiciary subcomittee hearing is going on at the Capitol, featuring testimony from individuals who support his conspiracy claim that the election was rigged in favor of Biden through the nefarious use of Dominion voting machines.