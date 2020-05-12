Trump campaign files lawsuit to decertify results in Georgia, calls for new election

The lawsuit states Trump’s campaign is putting in a “request for emergency declaratory and injunctive relief”.

ATLANTA — On the night before his visit to Georgia, President Donald Trump is hitting the state with a lawsuit, hoping to overturn the presidential election results in the state and force another election.

Trump’s legal team is also bringing forward dozens of signed affidavits from Georgia residents who claimed to have witnessed voter fraud.

Trump’s legal team is claiming there are tens of thousands of illegal votes in the Georgia election and want the courts to let the state legislature appoint the electors for Georgia.

This happened on the same day the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office moved closer to certifying the general election recount results.

The lawsuit states Trump’s campaign is putting in a “request for emergency declaratory and injunctive relief”.

Court documents list numerous county elections directors as defendants, as well as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The lawsuit claims they violated the state election code and allege “significant systemic misconduct, fraud, and other irregularities occurring during the election process, many thousands of illegal votes were cast, counted, and included in the tabulations.”

Trump’s legal team is seeking to decertify the results and ask that the court "…order a new election to be conducted in the presidential race…" in the entire state.

Attorney Bret Williams is a former federal prosecutor in Atlanta. He said a lawsuit to overturn an election is an extremely difficult task.

“It is climbing up the steep, rocky, craggy side of the mountain to overturn an election,” he said. “There’s a saying ‘Loud doesn’t make it true’ so you can scream and yell all you want but one of the things that goes on in a courtroom, you’ve got to show and prove,” he said.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has said numerous times there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the state.

Earlier this week, Attorney General William Barr also said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The Trump campaign released a statement about the lawsuit.