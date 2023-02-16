Jury believes one or more witnesses may have lied in Trump 2020 election investigation, report says

Three parts of the special purpose grand jury's report were released Thursday.

ATLANTA — The special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies allege that one or more witnesses may have lied during the investigation, according to documents released by a Fulton County judge Thursday.

The identities of those who may have lied remain a secret as only three portions of the jury's findings were published Thursday — the introduction, conclusion and the section on potential perjury. The jury recommends that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek indictments against witnesses who may have lied.

"A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it," the report reads. "The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling."

The jury also unanimously found that no widespread fraud took place in Georgia during the 2020 election that could have overturned the outcome.

Much of the information released Thursday was already known, and key portions of the grand jury's report remains unreleased.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled earlier this week that the rest of the document will not be published at this time.

The special purpose grand jury completed its work in January. Jurors heard from 75 witnesses during its eight-month probe.