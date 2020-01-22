WASHINGTON — Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will be playing a silent role now that the Senate Impeachment trial has begun.

Senate rules dictate that all 100 members must be present, remain silent and can only drink water and milk.

Meanwhile, another Georgia Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville, has a new role as an impeachment adviser to President Trump.

"We're excited to be a part, as we have been already, in making sure this is, hopefully, put to bed very quickly," Collins said Tuesday.

A proposal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have imposed a tight two-day schedule for opening arguments by each side.

The proposed rules package drew immediate protests from Democrats, and some Republicans made their concerns known in private during a GOP lunch.

McConnell quickly added an extra day for opening arguments and agreed that evidence from the House impeachment proceedings will be included in the record.

More arguments over rules and substance are expected Wednesday.

