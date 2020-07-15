Trump in Atlanta today | Here's what you need to know

This is the president's sixth visit to metro Atlanta during his term in office.

ATLANTA — President Trump is making a visit to Atlanta today, where he is expected to go to a UPS hub and champion his infrastructure development plans.

This is the president's sixth visit to metro Atlanta during his term in office, and it should be one of the more low-impact ones.

Here's what Trump's time in Atlanta today will mean for you:

11Alive will carry the president's remarks streaming here and on our YouTube channel. He is scheduled to begin speaking at 3 p.m.

The president is expected to depart Hartsfield-Jackson at 4 p.m., after just over an hour on-site. Traffic: Good news - it shouldn't be an issue! Often times the president will land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta and make his way into the city from the north, requiring the presidential motorcade to close parts of I-75/85 South (and I-75/85 North later as he leaves) - but this time there are no plans for him to actually visit the city itself. The UPS hub he's expected to tour and speak at is on the grounds of the airport, which means we're looking at a one-stop, in-and-out visit for Trump.

Good news - it shouldn't be an issue! Often times the president will land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta and make his way into the city from the north, requiring the presidential motorcade to close parts of I-75/85 South (and I-75/85 North later as he leaves) - but this time there are no plans for him to actually visit the city itself. The UPS hub he's expected to tour and speak at is on the grounds of the airport, which means we're looking at a one-stop, in-and-out visit for Trump. Message: According to a White House official the president will announce the implementation of a new policy allowing for expedited infrastructure projects in the Atlanta area and across the nation. The official said he is expected to promote his actions to cut red tape and remove "burdensome" regulations. In particular, the rule changes that the president is expected to address, according to that same White House official, are tied to regulations associated with infrastructure projects like the Interstate 75 Commercial Vehicle Lane expansion project. The project would create barrier-separated truck-only lanes on I-75 from metro Atlanta to Macon, with a projected opening date of 2028.