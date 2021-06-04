Trump rally, fundraising targets Georgia

There is a recurring online donation featured with the 'Georgia rally blitz.'

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is planning a campaign-style rally in Georgia; the date and location still unknown. In the email announcing the rally, Trump’s campaign also asked for money and it’s raising some eyebrows.

His campaign describes the event as an “epic” rally in Georgia. There's an online pitch for funds – called a "Georgia rally blitz."

It comes with a bouncing blue box suggesting a $15 donation. And it comes with another blue box that is checked that makes the donation monthly instead of a one-time donation.

It's "sneaky," said Buzz Brockway, a Republican former state representative who voted twice for Trump but thinks the GOP needs to move on and find new leadership.

Trump’s fundraising box tells the donor to uncheck the box if they don’t want to make the donation a monthly one. But Brockway thinks voters should decide whether to check the box, not uncheck it.

"It’s not really how open and honest fundraising should take place in my opinion," Brockway said.

But Trump supporter Bruce LeVell said there's nothing untoward about the checked "monthly" box in the fundraiser. "They can just as easily opt out, too," LeVell said.

LeVell said Republicans can’t win in 2022 or 2024 without Trump’s backers – including those still disputing the 2016 election.

"The GOP is going through a reformation," LeVell said, adding that the disputed election "always has to be on the table."