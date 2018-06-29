WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump said Friday he will announce his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, July 9, and that two women are on his list of five final candidates.

In November 2017, Trump release a list of justices he was considering for the court, and Georgia Supreme Court Justices Britt Grant was on that list.

According to her court bio, Grant is another one of Deal's Supreme Court appointees, joining the court in January 2017. She previously served as Georgia solicitor general for from 2015-2017 under then-Attorney General Sam Olens and current Attorney General Chris Carr.

Grant was born in Atlanta and graduated from the Westminster Schools in Atlanta and Wake Forest University in North Carolina. She then worked Deal's Washington, D.C., office when he was a congressman.

After graduating, Grant worked in the Washington, D.C. office of then-U.S. Rep. Deal. Shortly before September 11, 2001, she began serving in the White House under President George W. Bush, and held several domestic policy roles, including in the Domestic Policy Council and the Office of Cabinet Affairs.

Her husband, Justin G. Grant, served in the Central Intelligence Agency.

Grant graduated Stanford Law School, and then served as a clerk to U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the District of Columbia Circuit. She then joined at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C.

Grant returned to Georgia in 2012 and was appointed Solicitor General in January 2015.

The other female justices being considered are:

Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Two Georgians on President Trump's short list to replace Kennedy

