ATLANTA — We're learning more about a federal judge who voted to place a temporary block on one of Georgia's most controversial laws.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones announced on Tuesday that Georgia's "Heartbeat" abortion bill will be placed on hold while the courts hammer out its constitutionality - along with similar laws across the country.

In the filing, Jones said that the state "failed to refute the critical fact that H.B. 481, by prohibiting a woman from terminating her pregnancy after a fetal heartbeat is detected, bans abortions prior to the point of viability."

Jones said in an order Tuesday that the current laws governing abortion in the state shall remain in effect for the time being.

Jones is a University of Georgia Alum for undergrad and law school. He was appointed by President Barack Obama to the federal bench in 2011. Two other judges who blocked similar laws were also appointed by Obama. Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush appointed the other three.

Judge Jones will also preside over another hot Georgia issue: the challenge to the election system brought by the non-profit organization Fair Fight Georgia. The organization is run by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

