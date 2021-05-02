Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's speaks on House floor before critical vote on her committee assignments

Greene spoke on the floor of the US House to defend herself before full vote.

WASHINGTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was from Thursday afternoon prior to the House vote to remove Greene.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Thursday afternoon to remove Republican and Georgia's 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the two committees she was assigned.

The House Rules Committee voted on Wednesday evening to advance the resolution to strip Greene of her committee assignments to a full House vote.

Early Thursday afternoon, as the House took up an hours-long, often contentious debate, Greene took to the floor of the House, and in a 10-minute-long speech that ripped the media, equating them with QAnon, addressed her critics.

During her speech on the House floor, Greene said that while she had supported the online posts from the QAnon group in the past, she says she eventually stopped.

"Later in 2018, when I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts, I stopped believing it," Greene said. "And I want to tell you, any source -- and I say this to everyone -- any source of information that is a mix of truth and a mix of lies is dangerous, no matter what it is saying, what party it is helping, anything or any country it is about; it's dangerous. And these are the things that happened on the left and the right. It is a true problem in our country."

She said that was the point in time that had led her to politics.

Greene followed this with an admission that school shootings "are absolutely real."

During her speech, Greene mentioned Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim David Hogg by name, saying that she knows his fear. However, Greene stopped short of apologizing to Hogg for her actions as shown in a video carried on CNN. In the video, Greene could be seen harassing Hogg on Capitol Hill as he walked to a meeting with lawmakers.

She also addressed the 9/11 attacks in her speech.

"I also want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened," Greene said. However, she did not address her previous allegations regarding one of the jets that struck the Pentagon on that fateful day.

She went on to say that she had not said "QAnon" during her election campaign and that the things she is being accused of are "words of the past."

"I never once said, during my entire campaign, 'QAnon.' I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today, during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected to Congress," Greene said. "These were words of the past. These things do not represent me; they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values."

The resolution was a response by Democrats to Greene's false and incendiary statements and interactions on social media and in video clips on a range of topics - from calling school shootings "false flags," or in other words staged events, to spreading misinformation for months about the 2020 election.

CNN has reported she supported social media posts in 2018 and 2019 calling for violence against prominent Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama. She reportedly deleted videos she had posted on Facebook Live where she said Pelosi was "guilty of treason" and that she will "suffer death or she'll be in prison" for her "treason."

11Alive has reached out to Greene several times about the posts and videos but her office has not directly answered questions about them. Instead, they have sent general statements about Greene, her political positions, and the "fake news media."

Greene's floor speech continued the theme, singling out the media as the "bad guy."

"Big media companies can take teeny, tiny pieces of words that I've said, that you have said -- any of us -- and can portray us as someone that we're not. And that is wrong. 'Cancel culture' is a real thing. It is very real," she said. "And when big tech companies like Twitter -- you can scroll through and see where someone has retweeted porn? This is a problem. This is a terrible, terrible thing. But yet, when I say that I believe with all my heart that God's creation, as he created them, male and female, and that should not be denied. When I am censored for saying those types of things, that is wrong."

After the House finally completed their vote, the final tally went along party lines, with some notable exceptions. The final vote was 230 - 199, with 11 Republicans crossing over to vote with Democrats to block Greene's assignments.