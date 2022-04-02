Vernon Jones tweets he's withdrawing his candidacy from Georgia's governor race

Jones posted the news on social media Monday afternoon.

Jones posted the news on social media, tweeting a statement saying he will support former U.S. Senator David Perdue as he runs for governor.

The former Georgia state representative from DeKalb County gained notoriety as a Democrat who fiercely supported former President Donald Trump. Early on, Jones said he would run; in April, Jones held a news conference to announce his candidacy.

The change comes after he said he believes he can "serve the people of Georgia in the Congress."

