GOP welcomes Georgia Democrat at national convention

Rep. Vernon Jones will speak to support Trump.

ATLANTA — Republicans at their national convention will hear from a Georgia Democrat Monday night who is supporting President Trump.

Though Georgia is chock full of successful Republican politicians, the party is turning to Democrat Vernon Jones, who has had some success winning votes in African American communities – where the GOP needs all the help it can get.

On the last day of the Georgia legislative session, Rep. Jones made a point of taking a half dozen photos with state troopers assigned to the capitol – foreshadowing a theme he’s likely to make in his speech to Republicans.

"Vernon Jones represents law and order," said DeKalb County Republican Marci McCarthy. "He has first hand experience with law enforcement when he was CEO of DeKalb County."

McCarthy is a Georgia delegate to the national GOP convention who says Jones will be an asset to the Trump team.

By turning to Jones – Republicans turn to a Democrat who ran DeKalb County’s government twelve years ago – then ran and lost races for DeKalb County sheriff and the US senate before returning to the state House of Representatives.

Jones had a reputation as a backstage influencer -- with a moderate bent and a sometimes fiery personality who often fought off allegations of misconduct.

Democratic state Rep. Billy Mitchell (D-Lithonia) says Jones’s flip to President Trump is unlikely to take any votes with him beyond his own.

"I say that Trump probably gains a vote in Vernon Jones. The folks he represents now (in the legislature) will vote overwhelmingly for Biden," Mitchell said.

But McCarthy thinks Jones can influence voters who might be on the fence.

"I think it opens some new minds and some new thoughts," she said. "I think Vernon Jones would make a fine Republican."

Jones did not respond to our request for comment.