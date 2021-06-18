Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta today | Everything you need to know

Here's what the vice president will be up to during her visit.

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Atlanta today to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and attend a forum on voting rights.

The vice president is making her visit as Georgia continues to lag behind most other states in vaccination rate - with about 36% of residents fully vaccinated.

Federal and state officials are making a push to pick vaccinations back up, particularly in underserved and rural communities.

Harris is due to arrive around 9:30 a.m. aboard Air Force 2. Here's what to look out for as the vice president visits Atlanta:

9:30 a.m. | The vice president is scheduled to depart aboard Air Force 2 sometime around 9:30 a.m. and arrive a bit later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The vice president is scheduled to depart aboard Air Force 2 sometime around 9:30 a.m. and arrive a bit later at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport 11:55 a.m. | Harris is expected around noon to tour the vaccination site at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn district.

Harris is expected around noon to tour the vaccination site at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn district. 1:40 p.m. | A little before 2 p.m. the vice president is expected to attend a vaccine mobilization event at Clark Atlanta University.

A little before 2 p.m. the vice president is expected to attend a vaccine mobilization event at Clark Atlanta University. 4:40 p.m. | After the vaccine promotion events in the afternoon, plans are for Harris to participate in a voting rights conversation at Clark Atlanta.

After the vaccine promotion events in the afternoon, plans are for Harris to participate in a voting rights conversation at Clark Atlanta. 6:15 p.m. | In the early evening, the vice president will depart Atlanta to return to Washington, D.C.

One thing to keep in mind - if the vice president travels directly from the airport to Sweet Auburn, that will require a number of road closures. The same will be true in the afternoon when she heads to Clark Atlanta.

Information isn't available on her exact travel times, so it's unclear when roads would be closed. But here's a general idea of what you might want to avoid: