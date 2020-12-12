Vice President Mike Pence will visit Georgia for a third time this month

The Georgia Republican Party said in a news release that Pence will travel Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 17.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One of the nation's top Republicans will be back in Georgia for a third time this month.

Vice President Mike Pence's weekly December appearances have included stops to rally support for Georgia's Republican U.S. Senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The two incumbents will face their Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in runoff races on Jan. 5.

The Georgia Republican Party said in a news release Friday that Pence will travel to Columbus, Georgia on Thursday, Dec. 17.

He plans to once again highlight accomplishments from the Trump Administration and talk about the "importance of fighting for conservative legislators at a 'Defend the Majority Rally'," the news release said.

He will then travel to Macon, Georgia for another "Defend the Majority Rally" before returning to Washington D.C.

And on Thursday, Dec. 10, Pence visited Augusta, Georgia for another "Defend the Majority Rally."

As Republicans throw their support behind Loeffler and Perdue, the Democrats have been pushing Georgians to vote for Ossoff and Warnock.

President-Elect Joe Biden is expected to come to the Peach state next week as well to boost support for the Senate hopefuls. His visit is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15 where he will travel to Atlanta to campaign on behalf of Ossoff and Warnock.