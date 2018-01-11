ATLANTA -- The final days before the Georgia midterm elections are at hand - and they're bringing major names in politics and entertainment to the state.

Vice President Mike Pence and Oprah are both in Georgia Thursday, campaigning for keeping gubernatorial candidates Brian Kemp and Stacy Abrams. But both are taking opposite approaches to the process.

Oprah will be making stops in two of Georgia's more populous counties, Cobb and DeKalb as part of two town hall events.

Pence will be hitting the trail in more rural parts of the state - Dalton, Grovetown and Savannah - over roughly the same time period.

They're just the latest round of big names to come stump for the candidates in what has become one of the most watched elections in the state. Donald Trump and Barack Obama have also weighed in for their parties' candidates.

Interested in attending? Here's what you need to know:

Oprah and Stacey Abrams Town Hall Events

MARIETTA

Date: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Time: Doors open at 11 a.m., event begins at 12:30 p.m.

Location: Cobb Civic Center’s Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta

DECATUR

Date: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m., event begins at 4 p.m.

Location: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center in Decatur

Vice President Mike Pence and Brian Kemp rallies

DALTON

Date: Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Dalton Convention Center

Register to attend this event for free

GROVETOWN

Date: Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Columbia County Exhibition Center

Register to attend this event for free

SAVANNAH

Date: Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018

Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Savannah Convention Center

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

