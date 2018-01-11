ATLANTA -- The final days before the Georgia midterm elections are at hand - and they're bringing major names in politics and entertainment to the state.
Vice President Mike Pence and Oprah are both in Georgia Thursday, campaigning for keeping gubernatorial candidates Brian Kemp and Stacy Abrams. But both are taking opposite approaches to the process.
Oprah will be making stops in two of Georgia's more populous counties, Cobb and DeKalb as part of two town hall events.
Pence will be hitting the trail in more rural parts of the state - Dalton, Grovetown and Savannah - over roughly the same time period.
They're just the latest round of big names to come stump for the candidates in what has become one of the most watched elections in the state. Donald Trump and Barack Obama have also weighed in for their parties' candidates.
Interested in attending? Here's what you need to know:
Oprah and Stacey Abrams Town Hall Events
MARIETTA
Date: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
Time: Doors open at 11 a.m., event begins at 12:30 p.m.
Location: Cobb Civic Center’s Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta
DECATUR
Date: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
Time: Doors open at 2:30 p.m., event begins at 4 p.m.
Location: Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center in Decatur
Vice President Mike Pence and Brian Kemp rallies
DALTON
Date: Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Dalton Convention Center
Register to attend this event for free
GROVETOWN
Date: Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018
Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Columbia County Exhibition Center
Register to attend this event for free
SAVANNAH
Date: Thurs., Nov. 1, 2018
Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Savannah Convention Center
Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:
Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections
Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections
Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp
Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store