Vice President Pence to visit Atlanta next week

The White House said Friday he will be making remarks at a conference.

ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Atlanta next Wednesday, the White House announced Friday.

He will be visiting the same location that President Trump is scheduled to visit today, Cobb Galleria. The White House said the vice president will be speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference on Sept. 30.

According to the White House, he will be "Vice President will deliver remarks at a Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference highlighting the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to support religious freedom and every American’s right to worship."

The White House said he would return to Washington, D.C. "later that evening."

His full itinerary has not yet been provided.

"Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming," the White House said.

The vice president was last in Atlanta in May, when he attended the funeral for evangelical figure Ravi Zacharias. He had also been here a week earlier for a roundtable with restaurant industry leaders at Waffle House headquarters.

Today, the president will deliver remarks for an event called "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan."

A number of high-ranking Trump surrogates, including the president's children Ivanka and Eric, and Attorney General William Barr, have all recently visited Georgia, an indication of just how contested Georgia will be in the 2020 election.

Today, President Trump is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base at 2 p.m. and depart again by 4 p.m.