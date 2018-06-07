ATLANTA -- Atlanta is a city with a history steeped in the tradition of protest.

When 30,000 took the streets in “March for Our Lives,” there was not a single arrest.

When violence shook other cities after Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, Atlanta survived with just a few scratches. And when a group tried to pull down a statue representing post- Civil War reconciliation, an Atlanta police major -- a black man -- stood silently in front of it.

So, when dozens of readers and viewers started sending us edited video showing a woman being dragged by that same police department, we went in search for the rest of the story.

That search starts with where the video came from. It was posted on the Twitter feed of a group called All Out Atlanta. Members identify themselves as part of a larger group, Occupy ICE Atlanta, that's protesting the way ice has handled recent detainees.

Cops violently arrested protesters at a #OccupyICEATL march in Atlanta tonight. They are trying to break our movement, but we won't stop! Please support the bail fund to get them free: https://t.co/YXWAl8wvXc @OccupyICE pic.twitter.com/psxXarV8UG — AllOutATL (@AllOutAtlanta) July 5, 2018

You might recognize that name. In 2016, they were involved in a protest over white supremacy at Stone Mountain Park. Nine were arrested that day, accused of wearing masks and throwing rocks. Later, all charges were dropped.

On Tuesday, that group was outside the Atlanta detention center, protesting the handling of recent ICE detainees. 11Alive received a second video from a source attending the event, also showing the arrests, but still not showing the moments leading up to them.

An Atlanta police spokesman described them as “not lawful protestors expressing their freedom to assemble peaceably” but instead “become violent when asked to comply with the law.”

Six people were arrested for protesting in the roadway and disorderly conduct, including 21-year-old Brandon Cosgrove.

“It was kind of shocking and scary at first,” he said.

Cosgrove says he did not see police drag the woman in the video as he was further behind. But he says he was arrested while defending another protester.

“I did witness another officer violently tackling one protester hitting his head on the ground after he had been tackled, .at which point I asked the officer for his name and badge number and next thing I know I was being arrested,” Cosgrove said.

So, back to the originally released video, which is one minute, 18 seconds long, with multiple edits from several viewpoints. None of them show the moments leading up to that arrest.

“This video has been conveniently edited to remove any depiction of the actions of those arrested for repeatedly ignoring lawful orders to get out of the street and acting violently toward police officers,” said Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos. “After repeatedly ignoring officers’ repeated requests to stay on the sidewalk during their protest, these individuals chose to become violent and scuffle with and obstruct officers attempting to make arrests."

Campos said a group of between 30 and 50 protestors began marching from Woodruff Park toward Centennial Olympic Park around 9:30 pm. “As they marched, several wore masks, one kicked a patrol vehicle, several threw items at patrol vehicles and they refused to clear from the road after numerous orders to do so,” Campos said.

“Protestors remained in the roadway and refused orders to clear the road,” he said. “Once it became clear the protestors had no intention of complying with repeated lawful orders, officers moved in and took six protestors into custody for disorderly conduct, pedestrian in roadway and obstruction charges.”

There were no injuries to anyone.

Cosgrove, along with Rebecca Shenfeld, Travis Arnold, Frances Newton, Bethany Sumner and James Mitchell, were charged with pedestrian in the roadway and disorderly conduct.

There is another piece of video to this story, one that is needed to tell the full story, Atlanta police body camera footage. We’ve requested it through Georgia’s Freedom of Information Act.

