ATLANTA -- Polls open at 7AM in Georgia for the May 22 primary race.

In the primaries, most statewide and local races will be up for grabs, including those for governor and the general assembly. Other statewide races will include lieutenant governor, secretary of state and other state cabinet posts. Most counties will have commissioners' posts and education boards open for election. Some counties will include judicial posts open.

U.S. congressional candidates will also be chosen for each party during this primary election.

Who is running?

Governor:

Georgia's current governor, Nathan Deal, is nearing the end of his second term, and by law is not permitted to serve more than two terms. The field is wide open with candidates running to replace him.

Democrat

Stacey Abrams - Ex-state house minority leader, attorney and novelist

Stacey Evans - Ex-state representative and attorney

Republican

Casey Cagle - Lieutenant governor and ex-state senator

Eddie Hayes - Restaurant owner

Hunter Hill - Ex-state senator, civil engineer and Afghan War veteran

Brian Kemp - Secretary of state, ex-state senator and businessman

Clay Tippins - Business consultant and Iraq War veteran

Marc Urbach - Teacher and conservative activist

Michael Williams - State senator, businessman and Trump campaign activist

Lieutenant Governor

Georgia's current lieutenant governor, Casey Cagle, is running for the Republican nomination as governor, opening the field for a number of candidates to replace him.

Democrat

Sarah Riggs Amico - Businesswoman

Triana Arnold James - Pastor, businesswoman and Army veteran

Republican

Geoff Duncan - Ex-state representative, health care executive and ex-pro baseball player

Rick Jeffares - State senator, ex-Henry County commissioner and ex-Locust Grove city manager

David Shafer - State senate president pro tempore, ex-state GOP executive eirector and Businessman

Secretary of State

Current Secretary of State Brian Kemp is among those running for governor, which also opens a field for those who wish to replace him.

Democrat

John Barrow - Ex-congressman, ex-Clarke County commissioner and attorney

Dee Dawkins-Haigler - Ex-state representative, minister and political consultant

R.J. Hadley - Rockdale County tax commissioner, Democratic activist and 2010 U.S. Senate candidate

Republican

David Belle Isle - ex-Alpharetta mayor, ex-Alpharetta city councilman and attorney

Buzz Brockway - State representative, ex-Gwinnett County GOP chair and businessman

Josh McKoon - State senator and attorney

Brad Raffensperger - State rep., ex-Johns Creek city councilman and civil engineer

Attorney General

Only two candidates are running for attorney general, including incumbent Republican Chris Carr, there's also Democratic candidate Charlie Bailey.

State School Superintendent

Democrat

Sid Chapman - State teachers union president, ex-teacher and pastor

Sam Mosteller - Pastor, army veteran and civll rights activist

Otha Thornton - Ex-national PTA president, Iraq War veteran and retired Army officer

Republican

Richard Woods - Incumbent candidate

John Barge - Ex-state schools superintendent, educator and 2014 gubernatorial candidate

Sonia Francis-Rolle - Educational consultant and ex-teacher

State Agriculture Commissioner

Only two major candidates are running for state agriculture commissioner, including incumbent Republican Gary Black, there is also Democratic candidate Fred Swann.

State Insurance Commissioner

Incumbent Republican State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens has held the office since 2011, and prior to that had been a member of the Georgia General Assembly, holding offices in both the Senate and House dating back to 1996. He announced last year that he would be retiring from political office and not running for re-election during this cycle.

Democrat

Janice Laws - Insurance agency owner

Cindy Zeldin - Non-profit group executive and consumer health care advocate

Republican

Jim Beck - Ex-deputy insurance commissioner, ex-insurance agent and conservative activist

Jay Florence - Deputy insurance commissioner, attorney and ex-state legislative aide

Tracy Jordan - Hoschton City Council, realtor & pharmacist

State Labor Commissioner

Republican

Mark Butler - Incumbent candidate

Democrat

Richard Keatley - College Professor and 2017 U.S. representative candidate

Fred Quinn - Financial manager analyst

US Congress

Georgia's congressional delegation has been primarily Republican for the past several cycles, but with questions rising about President Trump and his policies, there have been many to wonder whether or not some of the congressional seats would become potential battlegrounds in the fall.

During the primaries, districts that would not have had Democratic challengers will likely see one or more candidates show up this election cycle.

District 1

Republican

Buddy Carter - Incumbent

Democrat

Lisa Ring - Bryan County democratic chair and ex-corrections officer

Barbara Seidman - Retiree

District 2

Democrat

Sanford Bishop - Incumbent

Republican

Herman West Jr. - Pastor, businessman and Vietnam War veteran

District 3

Republican

Drew Ferguson - Incumbent

Philip Singleton - Retired Army officer and Iraq War veteran

Democrat

Chuck Enderlin - Airline pilot and USMC veteran

Rusty Oliver - Teacher

District 4

Democrat

Hank Johnson - Incumbent candidate

Juan Parks - Marine JROTC instructor and Afghan War veteran

Republican

Joe Profit - Businessman, minister and ex-pro football player

Melanie Williams - Property manager

District 5

Democrat

John Lewis - Incumbent candidate

District 6

Republican

Karen Handel - Incumbent candidate

Democrat

Kevin Abel - Businessman and community activist

Steven Griffin

Bobby Kaple - Ex-TV news anchor and journalist

Lucy McBath - Gun control activist, businesswoman and retired airline flight attendant

District 7

Republican

Rob Woodall - Incumbent candidate

Shane Hazel - Business development manager and Iraq War veteran

Democrat

Kathleen Allen - Risk manager and progressive activist

Carolyn Bourdeaux - Ex-state senate budget director and ex-congressional aide

Melissa Davis - Government budget analyst and community activist

David Kim - Learning Center chain CEO and community activist

Ethan Pham - Attorney and ex-software developer

Steve Reilly - Attorney, Army veteran, democratic activist and 2012 nominee

District 8

Republican

Austin Scott - Incumbent candidate

Vance Dean - Self-employed and GOP activist

Danny Ellyson - Businessman and disabled Iraq War veteran

District 9

Republican

Doug Collins - Incumbent candidate

Democrat

Dave Cooper - Freelance journalist, retired Army soldier and Iraq War veteran

Josh McCall - Teacher

District 10

Republican

Jody Hice - Incumbent candidate

Bradley Griffin - Digital marketing company CEO, landscaping contractor and Army veteran

Joe Hunt - Restaurant chain executive

Democrat

Tabitha Johnson-Green - Nurse

Chalis Montgomery - Educational consultant and minister

Richard Winfield - College professor, author and Democratic activist

District 11

Republican

Barry Loudermilk - Incumbent candidate

Democrat

Flynn Broady Jr. - Attorney, retired Army soldier and Iraq War veteran

District 12

Republican

Rick Allen -Incumbent candidate

Eugene Yu - Businessman, ex-police officer, Army veteran and 2014/2016 candidate

Democrat

Robert Ingham - Tax preparer

Francys Johnson - Ex-state NAACP president, attorney and minister

Trent Nesmith - Roofing company owner and non-profit group founder

District 13

Democrat

David Scott - Incumbent candidate

Republican

Femi Akinkugbe - TSA security guard and Army veteran

David Callahan - Part-time driver, home renovator and ex-printer

District 14

Republican

Tom Graves - Incumbent candidate

Democrat

Steven Foster - Physician and businessman

When can you vote?

Primary election day itself will be Tuesday, May 22. Any necessary runoffs will come on Tuesday, July 24. Early voting starts on Monday, April 30 and ends on Friday, May 18.

Where can you vote?

Make sure to check your polling location before you go to vote to make sure it has not changed. You can input your information into your My Ga. Voter Page to get your polling location, a sample ballot and hours: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Links to find information by county is listed below:

