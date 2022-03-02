Senate committee pushes to allow phone use at traffic stops through new bill | Where it stands now

A state senate committee ended up postponing a vote on Senate Bill 356 Thursday, after part of it was amended.

ATLANTA — Just three years after Georgia outlawed touching your phone will driving, a new bill could allow you to pick it up, if you’re stopped at a red light or stop sign.

A state senate committee ended up postponing a vote on Senate Bill 356 Thursday, after part of it was amended in response to lingering safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the proposal is drawing a lot of reaction inside the Capitol and on the streets.

Driver Roya Dufresne remarked, "I don't think it's going to work," while another pedestrian, Shane Hall, countered by saying "I don't see a problem at a red light."

State Senator Frank Ginn, the bill's sponsor, argued changing the law would allow drivers to watch their surroundings peripherally, rather than sneaking a look down at their phone. He added that people will theoretically be able to "bring it up to eye level and better see what's going on."

Originally, the bill called for drivers to be able to use their phones any time they’re stopped but it was amended to apply only if you’re at a traffic control device, like a stop sign or red light, not if you’re simply stopped in traffic.

Opponents, like Bob Dallas of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, argue the rule change would make drivers even more distracted and cause more issues with traffic flow.

"If we allow this, we will have more people not paying attention, more delay, and more congestion," he explained.

On Thursday at the hearing, supporters argued the bill could cut down on road rage and give law enforcement more time to enforce other laws. Still, opponents maintain it's a bad idea for everyone.

“I think the law should stay the way it is," remarked driver Thomas Hinkey.

Sen. Ginn added that states like Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee already have laws similar to what Senate Bill 356 is suggesting.