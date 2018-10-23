Well -- it's really about money and trees.

Right now, property values are locked in for land used by timber growers.

Georgia's Amendment 3 allows the state to re-evaluate how much the land is worth yearly. It's meant to be fairer for both the government and the landowner.

It’s also designed to encourage more landowners to preserve their timberland. In return, they get a better tax rate.

There’s one more thing -- with this amendment, the state will also collect money to run a program that sends money back to rural counties that have more timberland.

Voting day is November 6.

