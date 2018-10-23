A proposed amendment to the state constitution would put more money toward preserving Georgia's parks, trails and hunting land - but wouldn't cost taxpayers any more money.

'Amendment 1' would take sales tax from outdoor equipment like camping gear or fishing equipment and reserve it for various outdoor projects in the state.

It won't cost anyone more money since there's already a sales tax. Instead, this amendment would set aside up to 80 percent of that money for a special outdoors committee to approve how it's spent.

It could add up to about $20 million a year for the next 10 years.

Election day is Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

