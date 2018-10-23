A new proposed change to the Georgia constitution, dubbed "Amendment 5" could allow some areas of the state to decide where their existing one-cent sales tax goes.

Voters will be deciding on a new policy to decide what school gets the money from the state one-cent sales tax for education. To be clear, this is not a new tax.

And it will really only impact a few places in the state since most cities or counties only have one school system. But in around 20 counties around the state, there are also city or independent school systems. Sometimes those different schools disagree on splitting tax money.

With this amendment, if the school systems can agree, they will decide how to split the tax money. But if they can’t agree, then the issue goes to the voters.

An election would give the people an option to decide how to divvy up the cash. Election day is Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

