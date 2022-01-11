Voter disinformation, suppression, intimidation alleged across the country

Voter advocacy groups warn that the goal is to undermine faith in the system.

WASHINGTON — With one week to go until the critical mid-term elections, voter advocacy groups are voicing concerns about voter disinformation, suppression and intimidation.

The Center for Public Integrity reports that In many states, it will be more difficult to vote this year than it was two years ago.

The center says that is especially true for lower-income Americans and people with disabilities.

Iowa eliminated nine days of early voting. New Hampshire took away ballot drop boxes. And Georgia made providing water to voters waiting in line a crime.

The non-partisan fair election advocacy group Common Cause said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday that voters this year face a host of obstacles, including online disinformation, conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric -- all, designed to confuse and suppress the vote and erode trust in the system.

"It's a direct attack on the freedom to vote, and it's definitely intentional in my view," said Sylvia Albert, Common Cause Director of Voting & Elections.

Common Cause says the efforts are nationwide, but, it is especially true in four states: Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

"The 2020 disinformation campaign never really left," said Jesse Littlewood, Common Cause Vice President for Campaigns. "And it continues to drive conspiracy theories that undermine voters' faith in the election."

Khalif Ali is Common Cause's director in Pennsylvania.

"2020 election deniers are on a mission," he said. "And there's no ambiguity in that mission. If they get a favorable outcome, then the system works. But, if they don't get a favorable outcome, then that very same election system is discredited and they will challenge the outcome."

Also at issue: gerrymandering. The NAACP, Common Cause and League of Women Voters have filed lawsuits challenging newly adopted redistricting plans in 12 Southern states.

The Virginia Department of Elections pledges it is doing everything it can to ensure safe and fair elections this year.