ATLANTA —

It’s a tight race to see who Georgia’s next governor will be. There are also dozens of other races on the ballot plus state constitutional amendments that will be decided on Nov. 6.

11Alive is your go-to source before and after the polls open. Below you’ll find information on polling locations, candidates and how to find sample ballots. On election night, we’ll have live results from Georgia’s elections streaming on 11Alive’s digital platforms and on television.

Bookmark this page for quick election results as they come in.

We’re also throwing a watch party and you’re invited. 11Alive will be at Ponce City Market beginning at 7PM on Nov. 6. We’ll be LIVE in the middle of the action providing context to the facts as we get a clearer picture of the future of Georgia.

JOIN US! Ponce City Market is located at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Click here for directions and parking.

Also, if you’re interested in seeing an entire list of qualified candidates for all races, click here.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

WHERE TO VOTE IN GEORGIA + SAMPLE BALLOT

Make sure to check your polling location before you go to vote to make sure it has not changed. You can input your information into your My Ga. Voter Page to get your polling location, a sample ballot and hours: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

In Georgia, polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 6

WHAT TO BRING TO VOTE

In order to vote in Georgia, voters need to bring an acceptable form on identification with them. Bring one of these six forms of identification to vote:

Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

A Georgia Driver's License, even if expired

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

If a registered voter does not have one of the six forms of ID, they should get a Georgia Voter ID Card from any county registrar’s office or Department of Driver Services Office for FREE.

For more information on voter IDs and contact information for questions, click here.

WHAT TO DO IF POLL WORKERS CANNOT FIND YOUR REGISTRATION

If you’re challenged by a poll worker and told you cannot vote a regular ballot, you should request a provisional ballot and get a receipt when you’re done.

According to the Help America Vote Act of 2002-- Under Section 203- if you are an eligible voter registering in your jurisdiction, you should ask for a provisional ballot even if you're not on the poll book and don't have your ID with you. You'll have three days to provide the proper documentation to your county registrar's office.

It's your right to vote a provisional ballot and to be given time to provide necessary documentation.

More on what to do in this scenario, here.

HOW TO REPORT VOTING ISSUES

The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring elections across the country and will oversee the handling of voter complaints.

“Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them,” The DOJ said in a release.

Locals with complaints can call Assistant US Attorney William Toliver at (404) 581-6001.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, DC by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, by fax at (202) 307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form on their website, here.

WHERE TO GET ELECTION RESULTS FOR GEORGIA RACES

Real-time 2018 Georgia midterm election results will be on 11Alive beginning when polls close. Bookmark this page to get results.

We will also stream speeches from the candidates live on 11Alive.com and our social platforms.

© 2018 WXIA