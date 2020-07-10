Pence, Harris fans geek out for VP debate

Georgia fans predate their national ticket spotlight

ATLANTA — Wednesday's debate between the vice presidential candidates will get a lot of interest – especially after the chaotic debate last week between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

VP debates are often afterthoughts – but not among some in Georgia.

Democrat US Sen. Kamala Harris and Republican Vice President Mike Pence have their own small but fervent fan bases here in Georgia, separate from their presence on the presidential tickets.

When Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a room full of evangelical conservatives last week, he was introduced by Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition. The two have had a political relationship for nearly 20 years.

"He’s a dear friend. Has been for many years," Reed said Wednesday. "He gives the president great advice, and godly counsel and wisdom."

Reed will watch with interest when Pence faces off onstage against Harris, the vice presidential pick of Democrat Joe Biden.

"I think he’s going to have a good night," Reed predicted. "I think he’s going to be a perfect gentleman but tough as nails. And he’s going to take it to Kamala Harris, and I think she richly deserves it."

Vice presidential debates are rarely memorable, though the one between Lloyd Bentsen and Dan Quayle in 1988 ("Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy") was the rare exception.

But Democratic state Sen. Valencia Seay is excited about the one-time face-off in 2020.

"Are you kidding me? I am ecstatic. She’s going to make mincemeat out of him," Seay enthused.

When Harris campaigned in metro Atlanta as a presidential hopeful, Seay embraced her candidacy and the symbolism Harris represents as the first woman of color on a presidential ticket.

"I know she's ready for tonight. I know she's going to do us proud and I’m so excited," Seay said. "I know so many people are waiting to see her."

And backers of both parties are hoping for a more civil performance between the VP candidates – compared to the presidential debate last week.