WATCH LIVE | VP Kamala Harris visits Georgia today, announcing 'historic' solar power deal

It will be the vice president's second visit to the Peach State this year.

DALTON, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Georgia on Thursday for a trip the White House says will emphasize its clean energy economy efforts.

It will be the vice president's second visit to the Peach State this year. In February, she attended a speaking engagement at Georgia Tech.

This visit will have a much different logistical feel to it than the trip to Tech - for one, the traffic implications won't affect Atlanta this time.

Here's what you need to know:

Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia today details

Where she's going : According to the White House, she's headed to Dalton, in Whitfield County, to tour the Qcells solar panel manufacturing plant. She will be flying into Chattanooga, not Atlanta, so traffic concerns are not relevant for us this time around.

: According to the White House, she's headed to Dalton, in Whitfield County, to tour the Qcells solar panel manufacturing plant. She will be flying into Chattanooga, not Atlanta, so traffic concerns are not relevant for us this time around. What time : She has remarks at the plant scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET.

: She has remarks at the plant scheduled for 1:45 p.m. ET. Why she's coming: Harris "will announce a historic commitment between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy to deploy 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of community solar power, which will require the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels—the largest community solar order in American history," according to the White House. The Biden administration is calling it the largest community solar effort in U.S. history, enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses.

Timeline

According to White House guidance, Vice President Harris will:

Depart Washington at 10:05 a.m.

Land in Chattanooga at 11:45 a.m.

Tour Qcells plant at 1:15 p.m.

Speak at 1:45 p.m.

Depart Chattanooga at 4:30 p.m.

Streaming

11Alive will stream the vice president's remarks in the video player above this story, below, on the 11Alive+ app, FireTV and Roku, along with our YouTube channel.

If you're in Dalton

Dalton Police posted a logistical reminder on Facebook:

"Remember that VP Harris is coming to Dalton today and traffic will be held as the motorcade passes. Expect delays at Rocky Face as well as Walnut Ave exits on I-75 along with the overpasses including Tibbs Rd in Dalton. No traffic will be allowed to pass until the motorcade goes through. Dalton Police Officers will be on scene holding traffic and will release the roadway as soon as possible.