She is testifying on Tuesday before the Jan. 6 Committee.

ATLANTA — Wandrea' "Shaye" Moss is among the three Georgians testifying on Tuesday before the Jan. 6 Committee in Washington.

She has been asked to testify before the committee to speak to her personal experience during the 2020 election in Georgia, in which she became one of the central fixations of 2020 election fraud conspiracies and then endured an immense harassment campaign.

Her story of resilience in the face of the campaign earned her recognition in April as one of just five Profile in Courage Award winners from the JFK Presidential Library.

Here is some background on Shaye Moss:

Who is Wandrea' Shaye Moss?

Moss is a Fulton County elections worker who was among the small handful of people who stayed late at State Farm Arena on Election Night 2020.

She and the others at the arena counted ballots late into the early morning after Election Night, after most workers, observers and media members had left due to a misunderstanding about whether counting was done for the night.

State and local officials pressed for counting to resume after it had stopped, and surveillance video of the events at State Farm Arena was seized on by former President Trump and conspiracists pushing the fraud narrative.

Last year, Reuters reported in extensive detail on the campaign that followed against Moss and her mother.

"The two women told Reuters about threats of lynching and racial slurs, along with alarming visits by strangers to (their) homes," that report said. "Moss, 37, avoided leaving her home except for work and said she remains wracked with anxiety and depression."

The JFK Library profile of Moss says she "mostly handles voter applications and absentee ballot requests" and "helps to process the vote count on Election Day."

"In the wake of a close vote that tipped the state of Georgia to Joe Biden, Trump and his supporters falsely accused Moss of processing fake ballots for Biden during the late-night hours of Election Day," the profile notes. "After being identified and targeted by Trump and his followers, Moss received so many death threats and racist taunts that she was forced to change her appearance and go into hiding."