'There's virtually no conversation' | Warnock, McBath urge action on gun legislation

The lawmakers said their calls are met with silence.

ATLANTA — Two Georgia Congressmembers are demanding action from their fellow lawmakers to put federal gun-safety bills to a vote -- but their call to arms is being met with silence.

"There's virtually no conversation," U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock said.

Warnock along with Rep. Lucy McBath can't seem to explain the inaction. Both cite polls that say most people in the U.S. want Congress to pass universal background checks on gun buyers, for example, even in private sales.

“And still we can’t even get that done," Warnock said.

McBath, who represents Georgia's 7th Congressional District, lost her son to gun violence. She's upset that few are joining the fight to push for minimal stipulations to purchase firearms.

“And to all those on this Hill who stand in the way of these families, I say 'woe to you,'" she said.

It has been a year since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp enacted the new state law authorizing people to carry guns in Georgia openly without a permit.

Kemp signed the bill at Rome Smith's gun shop Gable Sporting Goods in Douglasville.

Smith said he is sure that if voters wanted gun restrictions then lawmakers would pass them.

“Him signing the bill was really just an acknowledgment of the right that we have to defend ourselves," Smith said.

Instead, Smith suggests posting armed security, along with police, in as many places as possible around the clock. He said the strategy could stop mass shootings.

One measure of how popular guns are in Georgia is how often the FBI conducts instant background checks of people shopping for guns at licensed dealers. That number spiked during the pandemic in 2020 to more than 900,000.

They decreased since then, but so far in 2023 they seem to be turning back on trend. This year, the number of FBI background checks in Georgia is on track to increase for the year, back up to what it was in 2021.

Warnock and McBath are still trying to find a way for Congress to disarm criminals.