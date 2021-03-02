Warnock, Ossoff assigned to influential Senate committees

After delivering the Senate to Democrats, the Georgians have been rewarded with a chance to immediately give meaningful input into the lawmaking process.

ATLANTA — In a sign of the highly influential role Georgia played in the 2020 elections, the state's two newest U.S. senators have been assigned to some of the Senate's most influential committees.

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, whose victories delivered control of the Senate to Democrats, were rewarded with a chance to immediately give meaningful input into the lawmaking process.

Warnock said he was assigned to the Agriculture, Commerce and Banking committees, while Ossoff said he was assigned to the Judiciary, Rules, Homeland Security and Banking committees.

As one example, the Agriculture Committee assignment will give Warnock a chance to make his mark on fundamental anti-poverty programs such as food stamps, which is administered by the Department of Agriculture. And on the Judiciary Committee, Ossoff will have a role in the body that first assesses judicial nominations up and down the federal court system.

With both on the Banking Committee, Georgia will also have significant representation in a body that oversees Wall Street.

“These committee assignments offer a direct pathway in Congress to deliver equitable solutions to Georgians in every corner of the state - including farmers, rural communities and hard-working families, as well as small businesses and key Georgia industries that help all of our communities thrive," Warnock said in a statement. "I look forward to hitting the ground running on these committees to lift up those solutions and bring them to fruition, so we can tackle our nation’s long-standing challenges and work earnestly to improve the lives and livelihoods of Georgians.”

Warnock added that he was assigned to the bicameral Joint Economic Committee and the Senate Special Committee on Aging.