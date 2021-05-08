Warnock, Ossoff say they secure $13.5 million in funding for Georgia airports

The money will come from American Rescue Plan funds.

ATLANTA — Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff said this week they had secured $13.5 million in funding for Georgia airports, which will go toward upgrades at facilities across the state.

The senators said the money is coming out of American Rescue Plan funding.

According to a fact sheet issued by Ossoff's office, about $2 million of that will go to Barrow County Airport in Winder, to "rehabilitate and extend" Taxiway A at that facility.

That money will come out of a more than $8 million Georgia statewide block grant program for "nonprimary airports." In the wider Atlanta region, the West Georgia Regional Airport in Carrollton will get more than $1.4 million and the LaGrange Callaway Airport will get $1.2 million.

Of the money going directly to larger airports, each of Augusta Regional Airport, Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon and Southwest Regional Airport in Albany will receive more than $1 million. Columbus Airport will also get roughly $879,000.

“Georgia’s airports employ tens of thousands and connect our state with the nation and the world. We’ve secured these relief funds to support airport operations and upgrades and to help Georgians travel safely,” Sen. Ossoff said in a statement.