Senator Warnock highlights relief priorities for Georgians

ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is highlighting his relief plans for Georgians today.

The presser is set to take place at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, Warnock is set to address the $1.9 trillion federal assistance bill making its way through congress.

Warnock will also discuss his legislation he's efforting such as the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act which was created to help "provide additional relief for Black farmers and farmers of color" who've faced challenging times amid the pandemic. It also addresses the "federal government’s legacy of discriminatory practices" that impact farmers of color.