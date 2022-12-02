It's all hands on deck for Warnock and Walker campaigns until polls close on Tuesday

Both candidates were accompanied by fellow Senators at events over the weekend.

ATLANTA — Senator Ralpheal Warnock held a campaign event in Athens on Sunday, making one last plea to voters before Tuesday's runoff election.

Yet, the surprise of the night was Warnock being joined by fellow democratic, history-making Georgia Senator John Ossoff, who walked out to a cheering crowd.

"Elections have consequences. Without all of you, without Georgia, there would be no Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson," Osoff said, followed by a robust applause.

When Reverend Warnock took the podium, he spoke directly to the few hundred young voters at the Zelle Miller Learning Center at The University of Georgia.

"There have been no major movements in our country without intelligence, without passion and insights, and the impatience of young people. Because of young people like yourselves, I believe our best days are not behind us, they are in front of us," the senator exclaimed to an eager crowd.

Another repeated phrase throughout the night was "competence and character versus werewolves and vampires," a slight jab at Warnock's opponent, Herschel Walker, poking fun of a recent campaign speech the former football star made about the undead creatures.

Yet, the Republican candidate himself was also out in full force over the weekend.

"I was made for this right here because I thought at one time I was a football player but God had another plan for me," Walker said several counties away.

He continued his "Evict Warnock" bus tour with a stop through Walton County and made an appearance at Maxie Price Chevrolet in Loganville.

Walker was joined by by other U.S. Senators, incumbent Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana.

Between several antidotal stories, he touted accomplishments outside of politics, and drove home the idea point that a vote for Warnock is another vote for President Biden - In his view, the wrong direction for the country.

The most recent 11Alive and Survey-USA poll shows Warnock with a slight lead over Walker.