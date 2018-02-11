ATLANTA, Ga. -- Barack Obama is getting involved in the Georgia governor race. The former president will be in Atlanta on Friday to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Obama will be at the "Get out the Vote" rally along with Abrams and other Democratic candidates at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College.

On Wednesday, thousands stood for hours in long lines to get tickets for the event. Those tickets do not guarantee admission, according to the Georgia Democratic Party.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Information from Georgia Democrats website.

Food and Beverages: Guests are not allowed to bring any liquids into the arena, but food and beverages will be sold during the event inside Forbes Arena.

Security: All guests will go through airport-like security and are asked to bring as few personal items as possible. No large bags or backpacks, lawn chairs, umbrellas, sharp objects, weapons, signs, food, banners, flags, liquids including bottled waters (there will be ample water inside) will be allowed inside the venue. Cell phones and small cameras without large lenses are permitted.

Parking Info: Limited parking is available on Morehouse College campus. There will be a very large crowd accessing the campus and the various parking structures. Please be prepared to do a little walking in case the nearest lots are full when you arrive. Ridesharing and use of public transportation is highly encouraged. ADA parking is located in the parking lot of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. This lot is accessible from Atlanta Student Movement Blvd. right before the intersection of Atlanta Student Movement Blvd. and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW.

Marta: Ashby Transit Station is the closet, but be prepared to walk.

The Georgia governor's race is one of the most closely-watched contests of the 2018 midterm election. If elected, Abrams would be the first African American woman governor in the United States.

Kemp, the current Georgia secretary of state, won a contested Republican primary in July largely by embracing Donald Trump and by airing controversial TV advertisements highlighting his opposition to illegal immigration and his support for the Second Amendment.

Trump gave his support to Kemp days before the GOP runoff and has continued to show his support for the Republican candidate.

"Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor," President Trump tweeted on Oct. 20. "He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!"

Polls have Abrams and Kemp virtually tied, making a December a possibility should neither candidate get more than 50 percent of the vote. Libertarian Ted Metz is also in the race.

