ATLANTA — Vice President Mike Pence is in Atlanta to speak this morning at a conservative conference in Buckhead.

The vice president is speaking at the Resurgent Gathering at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta-Buckhead. His remarks are scheduled for 11:20 a.m. at the four-day event organized by conservative commentator Erick Erickson.

RELATED: Here's why Vice President Mike Pence will be in Atlanta Friday

The vice president’s speech is expected to last about 40 minutes.

He’s expected to depart Georgia from Rome’s Richard B. Russell Airport at 3:35 p.m.

Other speakers at the Resurgent Gathering include many of Georgia’s top Republicans: Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. David Perdue, Reps. Doug Collins and Jody Hice and former Rep. Karen Handel among them.

MORE HEADLINES

Trump says he'd rather ralliers don't chant 'Send her back!'

Despite polls, Trump claims black people love his Baltimore comments

VP Pence tours migrant center, sees men crowded in cages, acknowledges 'tough stuff'