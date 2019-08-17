DECATUR, Ga. — Stacey Abrams is launching her Fair Fight 2020 campaign on Saturday afternoon, following her announcement earlier this week that she would not be joining the race for the White House.

"I believe that in 2020 we have a decision to make," she said Tuesday. "Are we going to keep moving our country forward? Are we going to give in to the evil that seems to be holding us back?"

Since her loss in the Georgia governor's race last year to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams has focused on the development of Fair Fight Georgia, a political action committee geared toward the advocacy of voter rights and fair elections in the Peach State.

She, along with others, filed a lawsuit alleging serious flaws within the overall election process in the state.

In June, Abrams testified before a House Judiciary Committee in Washington to discuss voting issues.

Abrams insisted that Georgia is not the only state with problems, and vowed to use her energies and her new-found national platform for pointing out voter irregularities across the nation.

"I'm going to use my energies and my very, very loud voice to raise the money we need to train those across the country in our 20 battleground states to make sure Donald Trump and the Senate take a hike, and we put people in place who know what we need to have in the United States of America."

She has also tried to smooth tensions in the relationship between Georgia's burgeoning motion picture industry and lawmakers, which became rocky when Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial "heartbeat" abortion law in May.

The law effectively bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, and will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, unless blocked by court order.

Many parts of the Hollywood film industry have promised to completely boycott the state if the law's provisions take effect.

Abrams traveled to California to meet with film industry executives and other leaders in order to try to smooth tensions between the two sides, pointing out that a boycott would only hurt workers in the state.

MORE HEADLINES |

Stacey Abrams not running for president, aide says

Motion to block Georgia's new abortion law filed

Stacey Abrams to testify on effect of 2013 voting ruling by Supreme Court

Stacey Abrams: Meetings with Hollywood executives 'incredibly productive'









