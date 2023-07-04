Here's what happens next after the Tennessee House expelled 2 Democrats

It's feasible both Justin Jones and Justin Pearson could be elected back into the seats they were ousted from. What's more: They might soon return in interim roles.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Democrat Justin Jones had a message for both his supporters and Republican colleagues who voted to oust him on Thursday: "We'll see you on Monday."

Jones and Memphis Democrat Justin Pearson were expelled from their seats on Thursday, but they will have a chance to return to the legislature if they run for those seats again during upcoming special elections.

A date for the special elections hasn't been decided yet, but Nashville and Memphis-area leaders will soon take up the matter.

The Nashville Metro Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to select someone to fill Justin Jones' seat in the interim, and that someone could be Justin Jones. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he believes the council will send Jones right back to his seat in the interim.

Likewise, the same could happen for Pearson in Memphis. Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery said Thursday night he plans to call a special meeting over Pearson's expulsion.

The people of @brotherjones_ and @Justinjpearson’s districts were disenfranchised today. I’m proud that Metro Council is meeting Monday to fill the vacancy left in Nashville by today’s vote, & I believe they’ll send @brotherjones_ right back to continue serving his constituents. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 7, 2023

Until that happens, Jones said he will be in Nashville advocating for action on gun reform in Tennessee.