What kinds of votes is Georgia still counting?

ATLANTA — Georgia's count is into its fourth day Friday, with all but a few thousand of the outstanding absentee ballots now processed throughout the state.

Then there will be more counting, of other kinds of ballots in other kinds of situations.

If it all seems confusing for it to be dragging out like this, it starts to make a lot more sense when you understand the context behind these ballots.

Here's what's still being counted in Georgia: